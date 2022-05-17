Gurugram's highest rooftop bar reopens

True to its name, Vibe – The Sky Bar, a rooftop bar at DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square is back to serve its patrons.

Blessed with breathtaking city views and sparkling ambience, this hi-end rooftop bar is an ideal place to socialise with friends and family or for a corporate gathering. Wind down after a busy day in comfortable lounges while you enjoy the sophisticated bites and handcrafted concoctions to lift your spirits up.

Enjoy an open-air dining experience in re-imagined spaces secured with stringent safety norms, where Mukesh Kumar, Executive Sous Chef has introduced an array of delectable choices in the eclectic menu which includes The Giant Chicken Wings, Kaffir Lime Gamberi, Kasundi Salmon, Crunchy Amritsari Fish Tots, Tenderloin Boti Popsicles, Raan, Ragi Chickpea Falafel, Mexican Tacos, Citrus Crème Brule, DoubleTree Cookie Pastry and many more to choose from.

Apart from indulging in an extensive beverages' menu, discover a new way to unlock the evening where our bartender mesmerises you with some magical cocktails that pair exquisitely with food.

Jai Chugh, General Manager of the hotel says "Combining your dining experience with the safe outdoor ambience is something people do not want to miss. With new age music, welcoming staff, and delectable food choices, we assure a memorable evening for our esteemed guests and we look forward to welcoming you back at Vibe – The Sky Bar for the unmatched hospitality experience".

Timings: - 04:00 pm – 12:00 am

Average cost for two: Rs 3500 plus taxes

For reservations: +91 9711216466