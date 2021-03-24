Gurmeet opens up on discrimination TV actors face in Bollywood

Gurmeet Choudhary, whose latest release 'The Wife' is currently streaming on 'Zee5', said that while most horror films have similar storylines, 'The Wife' has given a very different treatment and is more of a psychological thriller.

"Most of our audiences watch content on phone and I think if they keep the headphones on, they are in for a ride. The background music is quite strong in the film. I will not say it is an outstanding movie but has been really shot well and someone who enjoys the genre will like it," said the 37-year-old actor.

Having made his debut with the television show 'Ramayan', Gurmeet has also been part of shows like 'Punar Vivah' and 'Geet'. Many TV stars have confessed to facing discrimination when they moved to Bollywood. For him too, the early days were quite a struggle.

"I became quite popular after 'Ramayan' and while I would get film offers, none of the popular production houses called me and I was sure I wanted to make my film debut with a big film. This is why I continued to do television. I must add here that Sushant Singh Rajput did help remove that baggage somewhere. After his wonderful debut, people started scouting for the next TV star and that was how I got picked," admitted Gurmeet.

He further said, "Around seven-eight years back people had this major misconception. I have had directors tell me that people see you on TV every day, who will pay to watch you? However, things have improved a lot and actors are no more boxed. Also, television stars have their fans all across the world. When someone signs us, they automatically also get a set audience as our loyal fans would watch those projects for sure. If people understand this, then things will only get better for us."

"It is a challenge every day. Honestly, acting is easy. What is tough is getting good work. I was picked from television because of my angry young man persona, action and I was also the best dancer. However, I am yet to get that kind of film which will do justice to these qualities. While I am getting some good offers, I still crave for my kind of films," he concluded.