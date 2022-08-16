Millennium Post
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce second pregnancy

BY PTI16 Aug 2022 3:10 PM GMT
Mumbai: Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Tuesday announced they are expecting their second child.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April, took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news.

"Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that. This is one such blessing. coming soon to complete us," the duo wrote alongside a family photograph.

Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on "Ramayan" and reality shows Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

The couple got married in 2011.

