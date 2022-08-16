Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce second pregnancy
Mumbai: Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Tuesday announced they are expecting their second child.
The couple, who welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April, took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news.
"Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that. This is one such blessing. coming soon to complete us," the duo wrote alongside a family photograph.
Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on "Ramayan" and reality shows Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.
The couple got married in 2011.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi govt forms 2 teams for management of Covid-related data16 Aug 2022 3:17 PM GMT
Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for 'complex mental health issues'16 Aug 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Shreya Dhanwanthary's short film 'Birth' to premiere on Disney+...16 Aug 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce second pregnancy16 Aug 2022 3:10 PM GMT
Viola Davis joins 'The Hunger Games' prequel16 Aug 2022 3:09 PM GMT