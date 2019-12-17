Gully Boy out of Oscar race

Los Angeles: Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, has crashed out of the Best International Feature Film race at the Oscars after the Academy unveiled shortlists for nine

categories.

The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards.

With Gully Boy out of the race, India's dry run at the Academy Awards continues as the country has never made it to the top five, except three occasions.

The last Indian film that made it to the final five was Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan in 2001.

Mother India (1958) and Salaam Bombay (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.

The films that have made the cut are: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's much touted class satire Parasite, Pedro Almodovar's Spanish feature Pain and Glory, The Painted Bird from Czech Republic, Estonia's Truth and Justice, Les Miserables from France, Those Who Remained from Hungary, North Macedonia's Honeyland, Corpus Christi from Poland, Beanpole from Russia and Atlantica from Senegal.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot.

Besides international feature film, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced its shortlist for music (original score), music (original song), visual effects, documentary feature, documentary short subject, animated short film and other categories.