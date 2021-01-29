Gujarati theatre artist Arvind Joshi passes away

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi's father and well-known Gujarati theatre artist Arvind Joshi passed away at the age of 84. He breathed his last on January 29, in the morning to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted due to age-related complications.

His sister-in-law and actor Sarita Joshi said, "Arvind ji passed away in the early morning. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital due to age-related health issues."

"He was suffering neurological issues and had chest infection. He was there at the hospital for more than a week in the ICU," a source from the hospital stated. The veteran actor was cremated in the presence of close family members at Vile Parle Crematorium here.

"Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family," wrote Komal Nahta who informed fans about the sad demise of Arvind Joshi.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal tweeted, "It is an irreparable loss to Indian theatre. With grief, we say goodbye to the noted actor Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor and an accomplished thespian - these are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences are with Sherman Joshi and his family."

Television star Rohit Roy mourned his father-in-law and the Gujarati theatre artists in a heart-wrenching post. The 'Hostage' star is married to the late veteran actor's daughter Manasi Joshi, who is also an actor.

"Another legend passes. I lost my father-in-law and Gujarati theatre lost its last legend. He strode the floorboards of practically every major theatre in India with charm, finesse and the confidence only seen in royalty. It is small wonder then that he was regarded as a Monarch of Gujarati theatre," said Rohit.

He added, "But more than anything, the world lost a nice guy. Rest in Peace Arvind Bhai. I'm sure you will bump into my dad up there and when you do, give him a huge hug for me and have a drink! Cheers!"

On the work front, the late actor was known more for his theatre work than films. He was also a part of films like 'Sholay' (1975), 'Ittefaq' (1969) and 'Apmaan Ki Aag' (1990). In Gujarati cinema, he starred in movies 'Garvo Garasiyo' and 'Gher Gher Matina Chula', among others.