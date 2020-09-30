Guddu and Golu are out for revenge in 'Mirzapur' S2

The latest poster of 'Amazon Prime Video' web series 'Mirzapur' season two is out. The poster features Ali Fazal's Guddu and Shweta Tripathi's Golu holding guns. It appears that the two characters are out to take revenge from Divyendu Sharma's Munna after the death of Vikrant Massey's Bablu and Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sweety in the finale of season one.

The makers previously released the poster of Munna's jeep sporting a number plate with the text 'King of Mirzapur'.

The second season of 'Mirzapur' has been keenly awaited by fans as the story was left at a crucial juncture at the end of season one. Apart from Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma, the popular series stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. Tripathi plays the 'Don of Mirzapur', who is popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya.

The story of 'Mirzapur' season one followed two brothers, Guddu and Bablu, who start working for Kaleen Bhaiya and end up becoming local dons, which threatens Kaleen's son Munna. The excessive use of violence and cuss words in 'Mirzapur' became so popular that it is now a sub-genre in the streaming space. 'Mirzapur' season two premieres on 'Amazon Prime Video' on October 23.