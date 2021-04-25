'Grateful to know people have loved my acting'

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty, who is returning to acting in movies with 'Nikamma' and 'Hungama 2', said that her only wish is to entertain the audiences, who have been waiting to see her on the big screen.

The Bollywood actor has been away from the big screen for more than a decade, but Sabir Khan's 'Nikamma' marks Shetty's comeback to movies after her last full-fledged 2007 movie 'Apne'.

Shilpa feels grateful to her fans who have always continued to shower love on her despite her being away from the silver screen for more than a decade.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's comedy 'Hungama 2' alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash and others.

"The love I have received over the years is unbelievable. It makes me happy, humble and grateful to know that people have appreciated my acting and want more. Also, I love being on set and acting in front of the camera. I am so excited to be back and doing what I am passionate about," shared Shetty.

She added, "My main objective is to entertain people with good stories. 'Nikamma' and 'Hungama 2' have an amazing and interesting plotline. So, I instantly felt connected and wanted to be a part of this world. I am sure the audience is going to have a great time while watching it."