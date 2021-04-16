'Grateful to Anurag for backing me up'

Saiyami Kher, who was last seen in the anthology film 'Unpaused' by 'Amazon Prime Video', recently talked about her critically acclaimed movie 'Choked' and the way she kept herself mentally positive amid the pandemic lockdown since March 2020.

"I try to look at the positives out of it. I got to spend time with my family," said the 28-year-old Bollywood actor.

She added, "Last year, there was a lot of enthusiasm to do cooking and doing home workouts."

She also mentioned that her professional life was great due to her three releases in 2020 during the lockdown and that she will return to shooting by the end of this year. She hoped that the pandemic will end soon because a year later everything is back to where it was last year, with shoots getting pushed around.

Saiyami later described her journey about how she was offered 'Choked'.

"I am very grateful to Anurag Kashyap for backing me up on 'Choked' because he told me after 'Mirzya' that we are going to do this film and I did not believe him. He stuck with his word and made the film with me," admitted Kher.

Talking about her character in 'Choked', she shared, "It was a character that was much older than my age and was a completely deglamorised role. Only Anurag Kashyap could have imagined me in a role

like this. I am very glad that people watched the film and liked my work in it."