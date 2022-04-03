Grammy Awards 2022: When and where to watch the ceremony live

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards or Grammys 2022 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This is the first time the ceremony is being held in the Sin City. The awards, given out by the Recording Academy, will honour musical artistes, compositions and albums across 86 categories, which is more than last year's 84 categories.

What Oscars are to films, Grammys are to music, in that they are the most prestigious awards globally in their field. South African comedian Trevor Noah will be the host. He hosted the last year's ceremony too.

Jazz and R&B musician Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods. If he wins even a single trophy, that will be his debut Grammy award. Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber follow with 8 nods each.

The event was earlier going to held on January 31 in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the event was delayed for a consecutive second time.