Govinda, Padmini Kolhapure pay tribute to Esmayeel Shroff

Esmayeel Shroff died in Mumbai on October 26 following an illness, as per reports. The director had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, reportedly almost a month ago after suffering a heart attack. He was 62. Govinda, Padmini Kolhapure, Shabana Azmi and Ashoke Pandit paid tribute to the late filmmaker.

He had directed Bollywood movies such as 'Ahista Ahista', 'Zid', 'Agar', 'God and Gun', 'Police Public', 'Majhdhaar', 'Dil Akhir Dil Hai', 'Bulundi', 'Nishchaiy', 'Suryaa' and 'Jhuta Sach'. His last film as a director was 'Thoda Tum Badlo, Thoda Hum', which was released in 2004. It featured Arya Babbar and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

Govinda, whose first film 'Love 86' was directed by the director, mourned the loss of the filmmaker and told a leading daily, "I'm deeply saddened. My career started with his film. May God place his soul in heaven. May his soul rest in peace. Not only did he give me work, but he used to have faith in me, too. He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind."

Padmini also recalled working with the late filmmaker as she paid her tribute. She called him a 'very sensitive director' with a 'smiling face'. In a separate interview with the leading daily, she said, "I did 'Thodisi Bewafaii' and 'Ahista Ahista' with him. 'Ahista Ahista' is very close to my heart. He seemed strict in his demeanour, but he had a smiling face. It's a huge loss. He left his mark in the industry."

"Sorry to hear that the director of my film 'Thodisi Bewafaii' and many other films passed away today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Azmi wrote on 'Twitter'.

Ashoke tweeted, "Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff Ji. Had directed many hits including 'Ahista Ahista', 'Bulandi', 'Thodi Si Bewafai' and 'Surya'."