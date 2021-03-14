Govinda blames Krushna for spoiling his image

In his recent interview, Govinda revealed that someone is instigating his nephew-actor, Krushna Abhishek, into speaking against him. Both of them, who had been engaged in a feud for quite some time, refused to share the stage on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Govinda stated that Krushna is 'a good boy' who is being misguided by someone else. He wondered if he is being 'punished for supporting' Krushna in his career, because of the scrutiny on nepotism in the film industry.

"I do not know who is making him do it, otherwise he is a good boy. Not only does he make fun but by doing it, he is spoiling my image. Whoever is behind it, we are seeing him do it," said the actor.

He added, "See, I have been a victim of nepotism and it was around the time I stopped getting work. I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too - he would come on stage and people from the industry would walk away. I do not know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead."