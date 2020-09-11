'GoT' star Diana passes away at 82

English actor Diana Rigg died at the age of 82. The cause of death was not revealed.

Rigg's agent told 'BBC', "She died peacefully on the early morning of September 11. She was at home with her family who asked for privacy at this difficult time."

Diana Rigg, known to the young generation for playing the role of Olenna Tyrell in HBO's 'Game of Thrones', rose to fame by playing Emma Peel in the 1960s British espionage TV series 'The Avengers'.

Her work in the series got her the role of the main Bond girl Tracy di Vicenzo in the movie 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service', opposite none other than Sean Connery. Her character was the first one to marry Connery's fictional spy.

As Olenna, the matriarch of House Tyrell, she won the love of 'Game of Thrones' fans by embodying the sharp-tongued character with an acerbic wit that seemingly came naturally to her. Her performance won her fans who did not know the old Diana, the one who had married James Bond and played the catsuit-clad lithe spy in 'The Avengers'.

Speaking about her young fans, the late veteran actor had told 'Entertainment Weekly' in 2019, "Obviously, it is great that has happened and great it is a young audience who love my performance. That is the nature of my profession. The young, I do not expect them to know about my past, but if it is through 'Game of Thrones' that they discover me, then that is good."