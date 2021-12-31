Got called a traitor, terrorist and an Emmy nominee: Vir

Comedian Vir Das reflected on 2021, a year in which he gained over half a million new followers and was slapped with two legal cases. In a note posted on 'Twitter', the comedian teased a bigger 2022 and promised to 'blow' his fans away with what he has in store for them.

In his post, which he shared recently, also flexed about his upcoming 'Netflix' movie, a lockdown comedy directed by Judd Apatow and featuring stars such as Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal and others.

"This feels strange to write, one of many 'end of year' emotional reviews, but 20 and 21 call for this post. It has been an unexpected pendulum of a year. Lost my son Watson at the start of it and was adopted by two stray dogs Stupid and Lucy. Went from performing for 30 people in a forest to the Kennedy Centre. Filmed a

Judd Apatow comedy in a deserted London and filmed my toughest ever series in a crowded Goa. Got called a traitor, terrorist and an Emmy nominee," he wrote.

He added, "Started only focusing on 'Twitter', then concentrated on 'YouTube' and 'Instagram', wound up in trouble on 'Twitter' for 'YouTube' and 'Instagram'. Started the year worrying if I would ever see the world again, ended the year worrying about whether I would ever be able to come back home. Both worked out. Started the year with a home in Mumbai and now have a home in Goa. Made fun of the news, wound up on the news. Got fat on tour, skinny for acting, dark circles for directing, eyes alive while composing."

"Two Indias, four legal cases, five-ten on tens, 79 sold-out shows in 32 cities, about 2000 threats, half a million new subscribers, 700,000 new followers and 29 million views. As I sign off for the holidays, just a quick note of appreciation for the audience. Thank you so much for the support, for your laughs and for going out of your way to send messages of love and strength to my family from everywhere in the world. Have a wonderful New Year. See you in 2022. Oh and I'm not done announcing mess yet. I'm just getting started. I'm going to blow you away next year. V," he continued.