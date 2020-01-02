Good Newwz crosses Rs 100-crore mark at box office

Mumbai: "Good Newwz", starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office, the makers said on Thursday.

The film, which released on December 27, 2019, collected Rs 110.10 crores in six days of its release.

"Is there any better news than this in the beginning of the year? It's #GoodNewwz! Thank you for showering your love on the Batras!" Dharma Productions, the banner behind the comedy, tweeted along with a video of the collections.

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, "Good Newwz" also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.