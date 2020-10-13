Gillian to play Margaret Thatcher

London: Actor Gillian Anderson, who is set to play Margaret Thatcher in the royal period drama 'The Crown', said that fans will be surprised to see an emotional side to the former British Prime Minister in the upcoming season.

According to Anderson, the show paints a 'whole portrait' of Thatcher, a complex woman who defined an era, just like her contemporary Queen Elizabeth II.

"We certainly see another side of Thatcher that has more of an emotional life than perhaps has been seen before. For instance, it will be in terms of the episodes where her son goes missing. That is a grounded, well-founded and well-documented emotion that she was experiencing at that time, so it does not feel like it is out of order in a way. It is a whole portrait. It is not a one-dimensional portrait," said the actor.

"There are a few audiences where they push each other's buttons. They certainly do not raise their voices, but they definitely push each other's buttons," she added. Anderson said that finding the distinctive voice of the former UK PM was the most important aspect of playing the role.

"First and foremost, finding her voice seemed to be the first physical way in. And once feeling comfortable there, the other elements of it end up feeling like cherries on top. You can have all of the physical accouterments that you want for Thatcher, but if you do not have the voice then it is not going to fly," she said.