Geralt of Rivia to face tough times

Hollywood star Henry Cavill recently unveiled a teaser for the second season of Netflix's fantasy 'The Witcher'. While the first teaser was centred on Ciri, the latest one is Geralt-focused.

The Witcher's inaugural season ended with the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and Ciri uniting with each other. The teaser warns that the road ahead for Geralt is going to be extremely difficult.

The show follows Ciri (Freya Allan), who is a princess of a kingdom called Cintra lost to invaders from the south and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), a sorceress apart from Geralt. Geralt and Yennefer's destinies get interlinked with that of Ciri and the two join forces to protect the child from those who would harm her.

'The Witcher', which was referred to by many as Netflix's answer to 'Game of Thrones' is based on the fantasy series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which is an epic fantasy story set in a world where magic, humanoids (like dwarves and elves), gnomes and monsters (dragons, vampires and werewolves) exist.

Geralt is the titular witcher. Originally being humans, witchers were given strenuous physical and mental training. They were also given special potions and elixirs to drink, so they mutated into something not entirely human with white hair, feline eyes and superhuman strength.

'The Witcher', created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, will return later this year.