George races against time

The trailer for George Clooney-starrer 'The Midnight Sky' is out and though the film looks stunning, the plot appears a little too familiar. In the trailer of the 'Netflix' film, one can see a heavily bearded Clooney interacting with presumably his daughter about an oncoming global disaster.

The video gives people a glimpse of a post-apocalyptic world where Clooney's scientist character races against time to deliver an important message to a group of astronauts who are planning to come to Earth. The themes of climate change, time and mortality take center-stage.

'The Midnight Sky' seems overly dramatic at places, despite having a stellar cast at the helm.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place."

Directed by George Clooney, 'The Midnight Sky' also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone. The film releases on December 23 on 'Netflix'.