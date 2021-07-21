George, Kelly, Hugh to star in 'I Came By'

Los Angeles: '1917' star George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald of 'Line of Duty' fame and Hugh Bonneville, known for 'Downton Abbey', have come on board for the 'Netflix' thriller feature 'I Came By'.

The London-set neo-noir movie will be directed by BAFTA winner Babak Anvari as reported by 'Deadline'.

'I Came By' follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite but discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

'The Innocents' star Percelle Ascott and 'Hard Sun' star Varada Sethu also round out the cast of the film.

Anvari will also write the film following his well-received debut with the Persian-language 'Under the Shadow' and his English debut in the psychological horror 'Wounds', starring Dakota Johnson.

Namsi Khan, known for 'His Dark Materials', will serve as co-writer on the film.

Kit Fraser, who shot Anvari's 'Under the Shadow', will serve as cinematographer on the filmmaker's new project. Lucan Toh will produce 'I Came By' for 'Two and Two Pictures'.

The film will shoot on location in the UK zand will be released on 'Netflix' in 2022.