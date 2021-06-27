General Hospital wins 'Best Drama Series' award

On June 25, winners of the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were unveiled by the 'National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences'.

The event was hosted for the fifth time by CBS' The Talk's Sheryl Underwood.

"The content this year has been just stunning. Tonight is going to be a party and there is going to be a lot to celebrate because TV is everywhere," she said.

Presenters during the broadcast included Drew Barrymore, Gloria Estefan, Giana De Laurentiis, Al Roker and Mario Lopez.

Marla Adams was the first winner of the evening for her supporting role in 'The Young and the Restless'. Moments later, Max Gail won for his performance in 'General Hospital'.

TV series 'General Hospital' won the coveted 'Best Drama Series' award. The soap opera, created by Frank and Doris Hursley, had first premiered in 1963 and is among the longest-running on television.

Frank Valentini, Larry Carpenter, William Ludel, Gary Tomlin, Phideaux Xavier, Denise Van Cleave and Tina Keller won for their direction of 'General Hospital'.

Hosted by the late Alex Trebek, 'Jeopardy!' was awarded for the 'Best Game Show'. The longtime TV personality hosted the show for nearly 37 seasons and over 8,000 episodes across almost four decades until his death from pancreatic cancer in November of 2020.

Trebek was posthumously awarded the 'Best Game Show Host', an honour accepted by his children Matt and Emily. In their speech, they spoke of how Trebek regarded the 'Jeopardy!' team as his family.

The 'In Memoriam' segment saw Trebek remembered as someone who found the good in every situation and for the 'laughter, compassion and kindness' he brought to so many people.

In the lead actor categories, Maurice Benard and Jacqueline MacInnes won for 'General Hospital' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful'.

Kelly Clarkson won for the 'Best Entertainment Talk Show' and was also honoured for her hosting duty on the variety series.

Award for the 'Best Informative Talk Show' went to 'Red Table Talk', hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith.