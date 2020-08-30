Genelia unites with family after testing negative

After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan, recent news revealed that Genelia Deshmukh had also contracted the virus. On social media, the actor and Riteish Deshmukh's wife shared that she tested positive for COVID-19 few weeks ago and had been in isolation. After recovering, she united with the family as she tested negative for Coronavirus.

She wrote on Instagram, "Hi, I was tested COVID-19 positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for the last few days. With God's grace, I tested negative. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier, at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of 'FaceTime' and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love. That is true strength and it is all one needs. Test early if having symptoms, eat healthy, stay fit."