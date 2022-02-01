'Gehraiyaan' has made me face my fears: Siddhant

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to enthrall the audiences with his acting prowess and sizzling looks in his upcoming release 'Gehraiyaan'. The actor, who plays the role of Zain and has already created a huge impact in the minds of the audiences, opened up how the film helped him face his fears.



When Chaturvedi first got details about his role, he freaked out. The character had layers that required immense maturity, but Shakun Batra saw his potential and cast him.

Speaking about it, Siddhant shared, "Shooting for a film like 'Gehraiyaan' has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, expand my horizons and explore an untapped version of myself."

"I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film and that is what has happened exactly. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into the reality," he added.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be seen sharing screen space in 'Gehraiyaan' with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film will release on 'Amazon Prime Video' on February 11.