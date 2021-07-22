Gehana Vasisth defends Raj Kundra

Gehana Vasisth, who had worked on multiple projects for Raj Kundra's controversial app, came to his defense after he was arrested in connection with a pornography racket. He got remanded to police custody till July 23.

Vasisth is out on bail in the same case.

Recently, she responded to comments made by Poonam Pandey against Raj. Poonam had said that she was threatened by the company to do things she did not want to and that even after her contract had ended, material featuring her was shared on the platform.

According to a leading organisation, Gehana said, "In 2011, Poonam said that she will go nude in the field if India wins. Now she is making nude videos for so many years. How can these people

say that Raj has put them in the adult industry? They used to make such videos even before Raj launched his company."

"Today, Poonam is not with Raj, she is with her husband. With her husband, she makes MMS videos where she shows her private parts. Does Raj tell her to do all this? A man is stuck and everyone is trying to take advantage of the situation," she added.

Raj Kundra was taken into police custody on the night of July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.