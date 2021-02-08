'Gehana is being made a victim by vested interests'

On February 7, Gehana Vasisth got detained for allegedly shooting and uploading obscene content on her website. Her publicist and legal affairs head Flynn Remedios issued a statement.

Remedios said that his client should not be kept in custody owing to her 'fragile health.

"Gehana Vasisth has suffered four cardiac arrests last year. She is also asthmatic and her health is very fragile. Mumbai police should treat her on humanitarian grounds. She is not a criminal and had only shot erotica. There is no pornography in her work. The State should not interfere in the creative and artistic expression of an actor or director. She is not at all involved in the alleged porn racket run by others," said the publicist.

"Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket. As the producer and director of her company 'GV Studios', she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorized as erotica. She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her. We have full faith in the judiciary and the Indian legal system," shared Flynn.

He further said, "Unfortunately the Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world, has mixed up and clubbed together Gehana's erotica filmmaking work with hard porn and hard porn makers in India. There is a legal difference between erotica or sensual or bold films and hardcore porn, but unfortunately, we are really saddened by the fact that the cops have clubbed both together. We hope the courts will identify the difference and give Gehana justice in the coming days."

Gehana Vasisth is best known for ALTBalaji's web series 'Gandii Baat'.