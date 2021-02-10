Garfield and Maguire not a part of 'Spider Man 3': Tom

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who will essay the titular role of Peter Parker in the upcoming film 'Spider Man 3', revealed that the news

of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will also be appearing in the same was a hoax.

"Garfield and Maguire are not a part of the upcoming 'MCU' drama," the actor told 'Esquire'.

He added, "The movie will be a continuation of whatever we have been making."

Talking about 'Spider Man 3', it is yet to get its official title. It is slated to release in the theatres in December 2021.

Certain reports had also suggested that the characters like Jamie Fox's Electro,

Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doctor

Octopus, Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy, etc. may return to the movie.