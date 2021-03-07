'Gangubai Kathiawadi' lands in trouble for defaming Kamathipura

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' landed in troubling water ahead of its release.

As per news reports, the Alia Bhatt starrer shows her as a madam of the brothel in Kamathipura and that faced opposition from the residents of Kamathipura. A certain section of people opposed the way Kamathipura was presented in the trailer as a famous red light area in Mumbai and called it defamatory and shameful.

"The Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a blatant misrepresentation and an attempt to malign the 200 years of the actual history of Kamathipura. It is defamatory, shameful and has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura," read the statement of the residents.

It further stated, "The residents have worked hard to erase the social stigma attached to the name of Kamathipura and this movie is extremely damaging to the current and future generations of Kamathipura."

"Once again a few people are looking to monetise from the suffering of others and this time the residents of Kamathipura are choosing to not suffer in silence. Hundreds of residents of Kamathipura (youth, women, children, etc) will be gathering at the center

of Kamathipura on March

7 to protest against the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. They have also previously met with various decision-makers and registered their complaint on the same," the statement concluded.