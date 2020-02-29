Gandii Baat actor Anveshi is a digital sensation

Mumbai: Actress Anveshi Jain, who shot to fame in the erotic web series 'Gandii Baat', has not surprisingly emerged as one of the latest sensations on the Internet in India, with multiple fan pages on social media.

Anveshi took to Instagram to share a post by a fan that said: "We are growing so fast. 1.9 m (million) soon."

She constantly updates her fans about her whereabouts and projects. Just a few hours ago, she shared videos and photos from her recent Chandigarh visit. She also hinted that she is doing a south Indian project. "#Commitment #telugu #coming soon," she wrote along with her photo in which she is seen in a green sari.

Anveshi claims she is happy to finally be getting her work after her steamy turn on "Gandii Baat". On season two of the show, in an episode titled "Bai-Sexual", she plays Neeta, who is shocked to learn of her husband's affair with the maid.

"I thought I needed a break but I had a long break before I made it, so I am blessed to be working and busy. Can't forget I am having what I wished for though I only wish to meet my parents for Holi," she posted on Saturday.