Gal admits co-star Chris is a great partner to work with

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot, whose film 'Wonder Woman 1984' released recently, said that she not only enjoyed working with Chris Pine, but also admitted that he is a great partner.

"I loved the fact that director Patty Jenkins and writer Geoff Johns found a way to bring him back — which we cannot talk about — but it made me really happy," said she.

The actor added, "Chris was an integral part of the success of the first movie and I really enjoy working with him. He is a great partner. He always makes fun of me and we always laugh together and he brings the best out of me in many ways."

The actor also talked about working with Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

"I loved both of them so much. I think that we got really lucky with the chemistry between all of us, including Patty. On the set, there were many moments where each and every one of us is trying to deliver the best line to make everyone else laugh. And on our days off we would get together almost all the time. It was like we went through this crazy summer camp together," said Gadot.