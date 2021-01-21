Gaga sings National Anthem at President's inauguration

At President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem with flamboyance, fashion and passion.

The 'Grammy' winner wore a huge dove-shaped brooch and an impressively billowing red sculpted skirt as she sang into a golden microphone, delivering an emotional and powerful rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

She was followed at the ceremony by Jennifer Lopez, dressed all in white, who threw a line of Spanish into her medley of 'This Land is Your Land' and 'America the Beautiful', a pointed nod to multiculturalism, just two weeks after the white supremacists and other violent rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to undermine the peaceful transfer of power.

Country star Garth Brooks, doffing his black cowboy hat, sang a gospel-tinged, soulful a Capella rendition of 'Amazing Grace', with his eyes closed for much of the song. He asked the audience to sing a verse with him: "Not just the people here, but the people at home, to work as one united."

The three superstars were among a slew of glittery celebrities descending on Washington — virtually or in-person — to welcome the new administration of Biden and Kamala Harris, a duo popular in Hollywood, where former President Donald Trump was decidedly not.