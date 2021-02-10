From Shangri-La New Delhi, with love

Shangri-La's 'Eros Hotel', New Delhi takes the month of love to new heights with immersive experiences that can be enjoyed at the hotel, at home and gifted to a special someone.



Guests can send joy to their loved ones with 'Shangri-La Gift Cards' offering immersive spa experiences, quintessential 'chai nashta' experience at 'Mister Chai' or monetary vouchers redeemable at the hotel.

Throughout February, couples can indulge in a romantic stay-cation in an executive suite with sublime city views, adorned with romantic amenities upon arrival, an intimate dinner for two at 'Shang Palace' or 'Sorrento' and breakfast at 'Tamra, Horizon Club' with guaranteed late check-out and more. The romantic stay-cation is available until February 28, 2021 and starts at Rs 13,999 plus taxes.

Spa aficionados can enjoy elevated spa offerings at 'Chi, The Spa' with treatments designed to mark this month of love. Guests can further enjoy a chocolate-themed treatment with a massage of their choice followed by a decadent hot chocolate body wrap.

The hotel's Executive Chef, Sahil Arora, along with his team of experts have curated special dining experiences with themed menus, a celebratory buffet and sweet treats. Diners can indulge in an immersive buffet at 'Tamra' including international cuisine, live grills, interactive appetiser stations, an expansive dessert counter at INR6,000 plus taxes for a couple.

Throughout February, guests can pick up Love themed goodies such as Piñata Cake, artisanal Chocolate bars, Cupcakes, Macarons and Champagne from Mister Chai.