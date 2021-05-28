'Friends: The Reunion' records over one million views across India

The much-hyped 'Friends: The Reunion' special amassed over one million views and counting from across the country upon release on May 27. Fans all over

the world responded emotionally on social media by watching the six titular friends return.

"We at 'Zee' are extremely delighted to note the roaring response that 'Friends: The Reunion' received on 'Zee5' by amassing one million-plus views and counting from across the country. We feel extremely proud to have played a

part in understanding and serving the cult-loyal audience of the show by seamlessly streaming it across millions of screens," said Amit Goenka, president, digital businesses and platforms, 'Zee'.

The 104-minute reunion special is an unscripted show that brings back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as themselves, reliving their stint on the show as Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller.

Seated on the trademark orange sofa from the show, by the fountain where they grooved to the title song before every episode, the

sextet opened up with celebrity talk show host James Corden. They jog down memory lane, reliving anecdotes from on and off the camera over the 10 years that the show ran, from 1994

to 2004, as well as recreate memorable scenes and share trivia, as director Ben Winston blends the chat with footage of some of the best scenes of the show.

Among other cast members who made an appearance were Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Tom Selleck (Richard), and James Michael

Tyler (Gunther), besides a host of celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne making cameos appearances.