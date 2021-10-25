'Friends' star James Michael Tyler passes away at 59

James Michael Tyler, who famously essayed the role of Gunther on 'Friends' passed away at his home in Los Angeles on October 24. The actor, aged 59, died after battling cancer for over three years. Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018. 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and more mourned his loss on social media.

'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc took to 'Instagram' to react to the tragic news and remembered him Michael for being a delight to work with. Jennifer Aniston shared a memorable scene from Friends where Tyler's Gunther and her character Rachel Green are seen conversing. In her emotional tribute to the actor, she wrote, "'Friends' would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and all our lives. You will be so missed."

Courteney Cox remembered Tyler for being an amazing person offscreen as she wrote, "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest in peace James."

Among other lead cast members of the show, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc also remembered Tyler for being the warm person that he was.

Tyler was last seen reuniting with the cast of 'Friends' via virtual appearance for 'Friends: The Reunion Special'.