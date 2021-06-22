'Friends' star James diagnosed with prostate cancer

Los Angeles: James Michael Tyler, who played Central Perk waiter Gunther on the hit sitcom 'Friends', said that he has stage four prostate cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

The 59-year-old actor revealed that he was diagnosed with the disease in September 2018 after a routine check-up.

"I was 56 years old at the time and they screen for PSA, which is a prostate-specific antigen. That came back at an extraordinarily high number, so I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was something quite wrong there," shared the actor.

After he missed a test during the pandemic, cancer spread to his bones and he can no longer walk.

"It is late-stage cancer. Eventually, it is going to probably get me," said James.