'Freddy is not your conventional Bollywood hero'

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine-chilling romantic thriller 'Freddy'. Produced by 'Balaji Telefilms Ltd', 'NH Studioz' and 'Northern Lights Films', the film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and stars Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in lead roles.

Kartik Aaryan's most-awaited film is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes. The only friend he has is his pet turtle, Hardy. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, 'Freddy' will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Giving a sneak peek of his character, the Bollywood actor said, "The character is dark. He is not your conventional Bollywood hero. You wouldn't consider him a hero at all. My character in 'Freddy' helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor."

Sharing his excitement about being part of the film, Kartik Aaryan said, "It's different. It's gripping. It's a dark thriller that has been missing for a while. Freddy leaves you on the edge of your seat at every corner. It's a very special film to me and I hope audiences appreciate the effort and everything we have attempted to do with the film."

'Freddy' will be released exclusively on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on December 2, 2022.