'For the studio GOW is still a flop'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reacted to Richa Chadha's blogpost about the film 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and also confirmed that they did not receive any royalty from the earnings of the film for which he had to let go of his entire fee. He also said the studio calls the cult classic "a flop".

The 'Panga' actor talked about her fee of Rs 2.5 lakh for both parts of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in her blog.

The filmmaker wrote in a reply on 'Twitter', "She is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make 'GOW'. Funny thing is we still own 50%IPR on 'GOW' and

we have never seen a penny on it or know about its income. For the studio it is still a flop."

He added in another tweet, "Anyways that is how most studios work here. Only studio that has consistently sent us reports on the business of the films is/was 'UTV'."

Richa had said in her blog, "I was paid Rupees Rs 2,50,000 (two lakh fifty thousand) for 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' both parts and that is alright." She went on to talk about why she thought the sum was justified.

"Kashyap took a chance on me and for that I am forever grateful. My continuing career is testament to that," she wrote.