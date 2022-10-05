For Alia Bhatt, perfection is boring

Alia Bhatt was recently honoured by 'TIME' magazine and at the ceremony, the 'Darlings' star made a speech about celebrating her flaws.

"I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths. For example, I'm terrible at spelling, but I do know what to say to someone vulnerable. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak, but my emotional intelligence is something I have worked really hard to cultivate," she said.

Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy a few months ago, also spoke about the kind of pressure she has always felt about her weight and her appearance but added that she chooses to live her life to the fullest.

"I have a tendency to be hard on myself about my weight and my appearance, but I never say no to a french fry because you know," she shared.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star said that there was 'no greater impact than being yourself' as she accepted the honour and concluded her speech by saying that the award had a huge impact on her and her baby.

"But for tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me. Me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech," she said.

Alia shared the video along with a caption where she spoke about the rules that are set for women.