'For 3.5 years, I was just groping in the dark'

Ranveer Singh remembered his old days in the Bollywood industry as he completed a decade on December 10. "I want to be remembered as a thorough entertainer and a versatile actor, whose body of work constitutes some of the best cinema of our country," said the actor.

Talking about his struggle period, he said, "My struggle period was not easy at all. There was a recession going on at that time and the movie business was not very prolific, so people were making fewer films. Therefore, opportunities for actors were far lesser as compared to today. We did not even have any of the web or OTT platforms. So, good opportunities were hard to come by," commented the 'Simmba' star.

Ranveer further said, "For close to 3.5 years, I was just groping in the dark, attempting various avenues, trying to get a break, endeavouring to get my foot in the door, doing rounds of various offices with my portfolio, looking for work, but not knowing whether it will ever happen at all. It was very far-fetched for someone in my position to think that I would get a big opportunity as a performer, to act as a lead actor in Hindi films. The chance was one in a million but I still went for it. With the love, blessings, sacrifices and support of my amazing parents, I mustered up the fortitude to keep going. I was hungry and at times foolish but also very persistent. I was 21 when I started trying my luck and at 24, it worked out for me in a spectacular fashion. I feel those tales are surely memoir-worthy laughs."