Florence was told to 'lose weight' to make it in H'wood

Florence Pugh, who got candid about her early days in the entertainment industry, recently shared that she was told to 'lose weight' and 'change the shape' of her face if she wanted a successful career in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old actor revealed that she was horrified when she headed to Los Angeles as a teenager and industry bosses told her to make many changes to her appearance, reported 'aceshowbiz.com'.

Pugh told 'The Telegraph' newspaper, "I felt very lucky and grateful and couldn't believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job. But all the things that they were trying to change about me - whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows - that was so not what I wanted to do or the industry I wanted to work in."

The Hollywood actor's first big role came in the 2014 movie 'The Falling' and she went on to land a part in a TV movie called 'Studio City', but Florence felt disappointed with her experience in the States and worried she'd made the wrong career choice.

"I'd thought the film business would be like my experience of making 'The Falling', but actually, this was what the top of the game looked like and I felt I'd made a massive mistake," she went on to add.

However, Pugh continued with her acting career back in her native UK and she scored a leading role in 2016's 'Lady Macbeth' and she said the project made her 'fall back in love with cinema'.

"I think it's far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right," she said.