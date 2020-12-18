Five short stories that will melt hearts

Mumbai: 'Unpaused' brings to the audience an anthology of five short films, which are full of heartfelt stories of hope, survival and aspirations. Created by five directors Raj and DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha, Avinash Arun and Nitya Mehra, the cast features Gulshan Deviah, Saiyami Kher, Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Ishwak Singh, Rinku Rajguru, Lillete Dubey and many others.

In the first story 'Glitch', Gulshan Deviah and Saiyami Kher give people a sneak peek at living in a futuristic world with the COVID-19 pandemic. A software engineer by profession, Gulshan totally changes into a hypochondriac due to the pandemic who now only lives inside the four walls of his home. From growing his own hybrid veggies to only speaking to his virtual assistant, the makers of this story showed what life would be like if Coronavirus is here to stay for the next 10 or 20 years.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, 'Apartment' stars Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh. Once the audience reaches to this second short story, they will find themselves reflecting upon mental health amidst the pandemic. By showing anxiety, panic attacks, depression and suicidal tendencies, Advani created a high profile world consisting of Richa and Sumeet as a magazine owner and editor respectively, as the latter is charged with serious sexual misconduct allegations.

Tannishtha's directed story 'Rat – A – Tat' has Rinku Rajguru and Lillete Dubey who could be seen developing an unexpected friendship. The third story brings together two women from different generations due to hilarious circumstances and the result is a heartwarming tale of friendship and love.

To talk about breaking hearts, 'Vishaanu' stars Abhishek Banerjee and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. Director Avinash Arun made sure to turn the viewers' focus towards the plight of a migrant family as they struggle to make their way back home to Bhagwada in Rajasthan from the city of dreams. With the loss of jobs, no money and a bleak future, the family's struggle for survival is well essayed using real-life events.

Starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Shardul Bharadwaj, 'Chaand Mubarak' tells a simple yet realistic story. Directed by Nitya Mehra, people would witness the story which takes place in a rickshaw ride full of emotions. With Shardul essaying the character of a rickshaw driver and Ratna his passenger, it is a tale of loneliness and friendship.

As these stories are filled with lots of heart-wrenching emotions, it would be safe to say that 'Unpaused' can definitely be a must-watch during this lockdown.