Fitness is a way of life for me: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says being fit is extremely important for him and he struggles to function properly if he doesn't exercise.

Kapoor, 63, said he feels "cranky" if he doesn't workout.

"For me fitness is a way of life. It is my daily routine. I cannot operate without exercising regularly or doing something for my fitness: I do yoga, running, sprinting, weights. I also do planks. I can't go to work without it as it makes me positive. I feel very cranky, uncomfortable, my heart isn't into work (if I don't exercise)," Kapoor told reporters.

The actor said he has realised he is able to perform better when he's feeling fit.

"If there's a goal in my life, to do something incredible for my family or while working for a director, fitness makes me do it better. It motivates, inspires me, makes me fresh. It makes me happy and when I'm happy I can make others happy too. Fitness is my first priority," he added.

The actor was speaking at Bajaj Allianz Life's Plankathon event on Sunday, where Guinness World Record was created for the Most number of people holding the abdominal plank position'. The new world record was set with 2471 people.

Kapoor will be next seen in Mohit Suri's "Malang", co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

"'Malang' is a special film, I'm looking forward to it. We have done our best. Hopefully audience should get entertained because after a long time there's a film which is a revenge thriller with romance, great characters and performances. It is a well-mounted, big film," he added.