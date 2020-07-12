First trailer of 'A Suitable Boy' released

The first trailer for 'BBC One' 'A Suitable Boy' TV adaptation, directed by Mira Nair, was released. The series is based on the novel by Vikram Seth and stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Dugal.

'A Suitable Boy', based on Vikram Seth's bestselling novel of the same name, is the tale of four families set in post-Partition India. It also tells the story of a spirited university student, Lata, who comes of age in North India in 1951, around the same time that the country is preparing for its first general elections and learning to carve out its own identity following its independence.

The one-minute trailer features several romantic scenes involving Ishaan and Tabu's characters.

Ishaan Khatter is excited to share screen space with Tabu in Mira Nair's limited series A Suitable Boy. He will be seen as Maan Kapoor, a young man from a prominent family who becomes infatuated with a courtesan, Saeeda Bai (played by Tabu).

Talking about the 'daunting experience', Ishaan said in an interview, "Oh, yeah! I think what I realised is I seek out challenging experiences and I seek out experiences that would give me an opportunity to grow. I could not think of a better experience than having a one-to-one equation and a working relationship with one of my favourite actors of our cinema. So I think my tendency is to get much more excited than nervous and I could not wait."

The actor revealed that things clicked from the very first reading he had with Tabu and Mira.

"It was wonderful. It felt very right. I felt that this is what I should be doing. It felt like there is a wonderful synergy between all three of us. And how lucky, I mean not many actors my age can say they get an opportunity to share so much screen time in such a unique way with one of the legends of our time," he said.

The show marks Tabu's reunion with Mira after 14 years. They last worked together in the acclaimed 2006 drama 'The Namesake'.

The six-episode show will be produced by 'Lookout Point' for 'BBC One', with Andrew Davies writing the screenplay.