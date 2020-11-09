'Firoz Nadiadwala has been framed'

Never the one to mince words, Shatrughan Sinha again showed exemplary courage of conviction by speaking up for beleaguered producer Firoz Nadiadwala, whose wife was arrested by the 'NCB'.

In an exclusive conversation, Shatruji stood up and spoke in Firoz's defence.

"I know the law will take its course and I have full faith in our legal system. I completely believe in making our country drugs-free. But to say that Firoz had drugs in his house and to arrest his sweet good-natured wife for possession of drugs is simply preposterous. These days, anyone says anything about anyone without waiting for the real truth. I cannot believe this to be true about Firoz," said the veteran actor.

Shatrughan Sinha has known the Bollywood producer closely for years.

"I have worked in his films. More than professionals, we share a personal relationship for many years. Firoz comes home regularly with his wife and we also visit him. Whenever he comes home, he drinks only tea. Yes, Firoz is a teetotaler, a god-fearing religious person, kind and generous human being. Consuming drugs is simply not in his DNA. And to arrest his wife for drug possession, I cannot think of anything more outrageous. It just goes to prove that anything can happen to anybody, like Arnab Goswami's arrest. We may not always agree with his style of journalism. But what is happening to him should not be happening," added Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha feels that his friend Firoz is a victim of a frame-up.

"He does not consume any intoxicant. I fear he has been framed by his enemies. He has many enemies in the film industry. If that is the case, then Firoz must be given justice. We are rapidly creating a totally unjust intolerant society," concluded the actor.