Fire breaks out on the film sets of 'Adipurush'

On the early morning of February 2, the makers of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush' had begun the shooting of the film. However, a fire broke out on the sets of the movie.

According to a report of a leading newspaper, the fire broke out at the Gerg studio in Goregaon West, which is located near Bangur Nagar sports complex. Soon after eight fire engines were seen at the spot, the fire was brought under control.

Another report stated that even though the fire was brought under control, there had been few damages that occurred at the film's grand constructed set and props were expected to be borne.

"It happened due to a short circuit and the entire chroma set up went into ashes. However, it eventually came under control and no casualties have been reported. Om Raut and his entire team are safe," revealed a source.

Lead actors Prabhas and Saif were not a part of this shoot.

"The situation is under control now. Thankfully, all fire safety measures were in place on the set. A fire brigade was spotted on the sets within minutes of the fire and took the situation under their control. By god's grace, no causalities have been reported," added the source.