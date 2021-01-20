FIR registered against web series 'Mirzapur'

An FIR was recently registered against the makers of Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Mirzapur' at the Kotwali Dehat police station of Mirzapur for allegedly promoting social enmity, showcasing abusive content, presenting the district in bad light and presenting illicit relations on screen.

The FIR was filed by the complainant Arvind Chaturvedi, who blamed that the show 'has hurt his religious sentiments'.

The FIR named show producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"Arvind Chaturvedi alleged that the web series has shown abusive content and illicit relations. Thus, based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against producers and the platform," said Ajay Kumar, SP, Mirzapur.

Vijay Kumar, SHO, Dehat, Mirzapur stated that without giving a detailed example, the complainant alleged that the show hurt his religious sentiments and presented

the Mirzapur city in a bad light.