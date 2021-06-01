FIR registered against Jackky for sexual abuse

An FIR was filed by the Bandra Police in connection with an alleged rape and molestation complaint by a former model and songwriter. Among nine high-profile people named are Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani, glamour photographer Colston Julian and Krishan Kumar of 'T-Series'.

'Kwan Talent Management Company' founder Anirban Blah, Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurujyot Singh and Vishnu Wardhan Induri are some of the others named in the first information report, which was registered on May 26.

"The accused named in the FIR included the son of a Bollywood producer, a talent manager and a producer," shared an official.

On April 12, the model had written a post on social media claiming how she was physically and emotionally abused during a work assignment.

"She had also written to a senior police officer seeking to file a case against the photographer alleging sexual harassment and physical assault," the official revealed.

The model, a resident of suburban Andheri had approached DCP (zone 10), Maheshwar Reddy, on May 10, who in turn directed an officer of the Andheri police station to record her statement.

"The model's statement was recorded on May 18 and the matter was forwarded to the office of the DCP, zone 9, in Bandra, as most of

the alleged incidents of sexual assault had taken place in its jurisdiction during 2012 to 2019," the official stated.

The FIR was registered under sections 376 (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on May 26.

"As per the complaint, the photographer took advantage of the model and raped her in Bandra between 2014 and 2018 under some pretext," said the official.

He added, "Police are verifying the allegations and collecting evidence. Nobody is arrested so far."