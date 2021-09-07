FIR filed against actors for revealing rape victim's name

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn and many others got in big trouble as a complaint was recently filed against them for allegedly revealing the identity of the 2019 Hyderabad rape victim. This complaint got reportedly filed in Delhi's Tis Hazari court. 38 big names got involved in this matter.

Advocate Gaurav Gulati alleged that revealing the name of a rape victim on social media is a criminal offence, so he had demanded an FIR against Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others. He also demanded an arrest warrant for the stars.

Gaurav filed a written complaint against all the stars in the Sabzi Mandi police station under section 228A. The police registered a case and further investigation is underway. According to reports of a leading entertainment site, in the complaint, Gulati cited the tweets of the celebrity alleging that all these revealed the identity of a rape victim from Hyderabad and that this is a violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines.

Apart from Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Farhan, the people against whom the FIR was registered also include Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Armaan Malik, Karamveer Vohra, Bollywood film director Madhur Bhandarkar, South actor Ravi Teja, Allu Sirish, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Saina Nehwal, Parineeta Chopra, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Rakul Preet Singh, Zareen Khan, Yami Gautam, Richa Chadha, Kajal Aggarwal, Shabana Azmi, Hansika Motwani, Priya Malik, Mehreen Pirzada, Nidhi Agarwal, Charmi Kaur, Ashika Ranganath, Radio Jockey Saima and others.