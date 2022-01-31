Fine-dining at The Imperial

A warm welcome, close to the heart flavours and a celebrated experience is what the city has been seeking in the past few days.



The wait is now over as Delhi's favourite restaurants '1911' (all-day dining), 'The Spice Route' (Southeast Asian) and 'San Gimignano' (Tuscan Italian) have been re-opened for diners with their authentic classic flavours and a touch of Imperial's historic, fabled and artful setting.

Focusing on seasonal produce and popular signature recipes, the restaurants follow unmatched safety and hygiene from the kitchen to service, under 'I care' by 'The Imperial.

Vijay Wanchoo, Senior Executive Vice President and GM, 'The Imperial' said, "With unmatched safety measures and hygiene protocols under our 'I care' program, we promise to re-create moments gone by and some favourite experiences at our restaurants, 'The Imperial' way. The historic 1911 Restaurant's menu features comfortable global food with some splendid moments in the outdoor setting of '1911 Terrace' while the winter sun lasts. One can savour wood-fired pizzas and other Tuscan Italian favourites at 'San Gimignano' as we promise to delight you once again with our finest South-East Asian recipes by Chef Veena Arora at 'The Spice Route'."

Table Reservations: 011-41116634/09

The Spice Route timings: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 9 pm

San Gimignano timings: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 9 pm

1911 Restaurant timings: 6:30 am to 9 pm