Find it exhausting to be a stereotypical hero

Mumbai: Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi says he can never conform to set notions of how a Bollywood hero should be though he tries to strike a balance for his viewers. The actor said his audience is divided in two segments, one that want him to experiment more and the others who love him in his comfort zone.

Hashmi, who has featured in popular films like the Murder and Jannat franchise said it is a struggle to do the balancing act.

"It is a struggle to balance the audience. They always want to see you in a particular thing and then when you step out of that, a lot of people get upset about it. This is very true to our audience, not international audience," said Emraan.