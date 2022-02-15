Films to compete in new 'fan favourite' category

Oscars 2022 are all set to be different this year's as the Academy Awards ceremony will not only have hosts but also an all-new category that will be based on fan choices.

As announced by the Academy, audiences will be able to vote on 'Twitter' for their favourite movie of 2021 on the social platform or by casting a ballot on the 'Oscars Fan Favorite' website while also tweeting the title along with #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes.

As per 'Variety', the winning film based on the votes submitted at the Academy's website will then be revealed during the Academy Awards broadcast, which is set to be held on March 27. The vote will count for any film, even if it did not receive a single Oscar nomination and the users can vote up to 20 times per day.

The voting period will be open from February 14 to March 3. In addition, three 'Twitter' users, who cast their votes, will be selected for an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to present an

Oscar award at next year's award show.

Meryl Johnson, the Academy's vice president of digital marketing, in a statement accessed by 'Variety', "We are thrilled to partner with 'Twitter' to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year's ceremony."

"The Oscars are an opportunity to bring people around the world together through their shared movie love and these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they have never been able to before", the statement further read.

In addition, another 'Twitter' contest where voters can decide on their favorite movie moment of 2021, will run from February 24 through March 3. Users can vote using #OscarsCheerMoment. The winning scenes will be showcased during the Oscars with fan tweets.

Not only that but another major announcement about the prestigious ceremony's hosting responsibilities was also announced. As per 'Variety', Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host Oscars 2022. The three comics have been known for their amazing skills and are expected to offer a broad appeal. The collective experience that Schumer, Hall and Skyes bring is certainly expected to result in a smashing opening monologue at the ceremony.

The Oscars 2022 ceremony will be the first in three years to have hosts.

As for the Academy Awards' new fan-favourite category, fans reacted to the same with massive enthusiasm and many believe they already know the winner in this category. After the Oscars announced the addition of this category, fans were quick to trend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', suggesting that the film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya along with cameos from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire deserves to be a winner.