'Films are the greatest de-stressors'

Vaani Kapoor, who is waiting for her films 'Bell Bottom' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' to make their way to the cinemas once the COVID-19 cases decrease, she is entertaining herself watching movies and shows like an avid cinema fan.

"As a child, I used to daydream a lot. I had a protective family and I led a super sheltered life. My dad and I would watch films together. He loves movies. Sometimes you just love doing things without a reason. Watching films was one of them for him and me. There are so many lives, so many stories and moments that you can live through cinema. It is one thing that would feel real to me even when I was a kid. It is the greatest de-stressor even today. With every story I watch, I explore a life that I will not be able to live in this one lifetime," said the Bollywood actor.

She added. "You will laugh, but my sister and I would watch 'The Bold and The Beautiful'. It aired at 3 pm on those days. We would return from school just in time, finish lunch and watch the show with mom. It is ridiculous for kids to watch such things, but I have fond memories of watching it with my mother and sister."

"With papa, it was Hindi films, all the way from 'Seeta Aur Geeta' and 'Guide' to 'Chaalbaaz'. We completely enjoyed Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi's films. Dharmendra is my dad's favourite hero. I hope that someday I can have my dad meet him. My cousins and I would watch all films about Shah Rukh Khan. My mother exposed me to Hollywood films, too. 'The Bridges of Madison County' is my favourite. Be it any genre or actor, I can watch a film if it has great content. My inspirations range from Meryl Streep to Sridevi and Madhuri ma'am," Kapoor shared.

Speaking on not being star-struck after meeting some of her matinee idols, Vaani mentioned, "I do not get carried away when I am in their presence. I do not let it affect me in that way. I love to see them. I have not overtly been intimidated by their presence, but I cannot walk up to someone like Shah Rukh Khan and start a conversation on my own. I am a little reserved in that sense. I can stare like a stalker from a distance and appreciate their work on screen. Now, when I am in this profession, I know what we all do is a job. So, I do not get star-struck."