Filmmaker Rumi records statement

Writer-director Rumi Jaffery, who was working on a film with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, recorded his statement at the Bandra police station in Mumbai, in the ongoing investigation into the actor's death. Photographs of Jaffery, wearing a white T-shirt and a mask, were shared.

The filmmaker had said that he was aware of Sushant's depression, but had refrained from pestering the actor about it.

"Rhea had told me about Sushant being depressed and in fact, Sushant also told me that some six months back. I had asked him many times about it but he did not disclose too much and I did not push much because I thought he might not be comfortable," he said.

He added, "In fact, Rhea would call me at their place sometimes and say that 'Sir, aap aa jao, aapke saath baithta hai toh positive energy milti hai, khush hota hai (please come over, he is happy when he is around you)' or he would come to our place. I knew he was seeing taking treatment for this and was on medication."

Kangana Ranaut, is expected to be summoned by the police. The 'Manikarnika' star had said that she was called by the police but as she is in Manali, she could not visit the police station. She had claimed that the Mumbai Police did not follow up. The reports further stated that the police have been trying to connect with Kangana since July 3.